FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) — The Blue Ridge School District will avoid a strike after the board and union representing its teachers announced a tentative agreement was reached on Monday night.
The Blue Ridge Federation of Teachers issued an intent-to-strike and planned to walk out as early as Oct. 28 if a deal was not reached. The federation represents 110 teachers and support personnel.
The three-year agreement was reached after the meeting lasted hours on Monday. Details of the contract have not been announced. A ratification vote is expected on Sunday.
School board members will vote at a special meeting or at their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 20.
Bargaining on a new contract began in March. Union employees have been without a contract since July 1.