DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The St. Louis Blues' improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final has more than just energized one of the NHL's most tormented fan bases — it's been a cash cow for local businesses.
Lock, Stock and Barrel is one of many central Illinois bars that has been pulling in the cash as the Blues hit the ice.
"It's exciting," said bartender Eric Nash. "I've seen a lot of new faces come in. It's brought a lot of people I've never seen out before into the bar."
The bar held a special Game 7 watch party for Blues fans like Alex Idleman.
"The owner is a big Blues fan so he always comes in and makes sure to pump up the crowd and run specials," Idleman said. "It's nice to have a place where we can come and watch the game."
He is one of many fans Nash has seen come through the doors. Nash says as many as 30 to 50 extra customers pack the bar on each game night.
The Blues won the Stanley Cup Final series against the Boston Bruins 4-3.