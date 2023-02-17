(WAND WEATHER)- A blustery start to Friday has Central Illinoisans grabbing hats, scarves, gloves, and coats as they head out the door.
While temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 30’s, Wind Chills barely make it past 20°.
Mother Nature makes a 180° turn going into the weekend with warmer weather and more sunshine in the Weekend Forecast.
With clouds increasing Saturday afternoon, a chance for a few sprinkles looms Late Saturday until just before dawn. Little to no accumulation is expected with these showers.
