SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The Savoy Board of Trustees will vote on whether to let the Savoy 16 movie theater sell alcohol.
If approved, the new theater liquor license would allow the Goodrich Savoy 16 to serve beer, wine, and mixed drinks.
This would be Goodrich's second liquor license in Illinois and 15th in the company, the News Gazette reports.
The paper said drinks would likely be $4 for domestics, up to $6.50 for craft beers, and up to $8 for wine and mixed drinks. Officials said there would most likely be a margarita or daiquiri machine.
Movie goers would have to show ID and wear a wristband.
Alcohol would not be allowed into movies rated G or PG before 8 p.m.