MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Board will vote on the payment of a full hand recount of the 2018 Macon Count Sheriff’s race.
The board will vote if Macon County will cover the costs of the ballot recount in the race. The decision will be voted on, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Sheriff Tony Brown and Jim Root agreed to have a full recount in January. If the board approves to pay for it the recount would take place in Macon County and would be overseen by County Clerk Josh Tanner.
Tanner said the process would be slow as election judges would have to hand read each ballot. He believes they would read about 240 ballots per hour.
A sheriff is a four-year term.
When the judge declares a winner at the end of the recount, Brown could retain his title as Sheriff. If Root wins, he could finish the remaining three years.