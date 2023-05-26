Lake Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It’s the start of the 2023 boating season and experts suggest using basic safety precautions while out on the water.
The most important is life jackets. They save lives and most drowning accidents occur when a person is not wearing one. Children should not wear adult life jackets and should be wearing a life jacket fitting them. The one from last year may be too small at this point.
On the boat there should be a life jacket for each person on board. Along with a fire extinguisher with a current expiration date.
If you have a water skier or swimmer entering the water off of the boat Illinois law requires an orange flag. The flag alerts other boaters of the possibility of someone being in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.