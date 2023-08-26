Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.