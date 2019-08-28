Bob Brady Auto Group to Award Trace Adkins Tickets! Drawing Set for Ticket Give-a-way to Veterans!!
Decatur, IL. – August 2019: The Bob Brady Auto Group is excited to announce the official drawing for the Trace Adkins Ticket Give-a-way to local Veterans. The drawing will take place this Saturday (8/31) at 10am at the Bob Brady Cadillac/Buick/GMC location on Koester Road in Forsyth.
The Bob Brady Auto Group has a long history of supporting our brave men and women in the Armed Forces, both those actively serving and civilian veterans. As Steve Gensler, General Manager of Operations and a Veteran, puts it: “this is about giving back to the community while saying ‘thanks’ to our Veterans. We are glad to be able to do this with such a great event.”
Area Veterans have been registering to win the Trace Adkins tickets both on-line and in person for the past few weeks. “This concert is huge,” says Gensler, “we had thousands of hits on our Facebook page the first day we posted the sign-up for these tickets.” Those registered in the drawing are invited to come to Bob Brady Cadillac/Buick/GMC in Forsyth (exit 141) this Saturday morning at 10am for the final drawing and ticket give-a-way. Sorry, drawing is only open to currently active military and veterans only. Please make sure to bring your military I.D. with you to claim your prize.
Gensler says the Macon County Honor Guard will also be on-hand with a demonstration. “It’s just going to be a great weekend all the way around…we hope everyone comes out to enjoy it” says Gensler.