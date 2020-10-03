(AP) - Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has died.
Gibson won seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with an earned run average of 1.1s.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals and was named World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons.
He came up short in 1968, although he was named the National League’s MVP and won the Cy Young. Bob Gibson died Friday at 84 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He's the second Cardinals Hall of Famer the franchise has lost this year, after Lou Brock passed away in September.
