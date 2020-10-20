SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected bobcat sighting in Shelbyville. A Shelbyville couple woke up Tuesday morning to find the photo on their trailcam.
WAND News reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources who confirmed the photo to be a bobcat.
Stan McTaggart, wildlife diversity program manager, identified the cat based on its short face and short tail. McTaggart says bobcats are the only native cat in Illinois.
He estimates thousands of bobcats are in the state, with reports of the animal in every county in Illinois. Historically, bobcats occurred throughout Illinois but were most common in forested parts of the state. Habitat changes and unregulated harvest caused their numbers to decline dramatically by the late 1800's. During 1977, bobcats were placed on Illinois’ first official list of threatened species. Bobcats responded well to protection and habitat restoration. During the 1990's, a study conducted by the Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory at Southern Illinois University confirmed reports of bobcats in all but three counties. At that time, bobcats were common in southern Illinois and expanding northward.
McGaggart says the population of bobcats continues to grow in Illinois and says they are mostly caught on trail cams because they are most active at night. He added the cats are most active in breeding season which is happening right now for bobcats.
Bobcats are about twice the size of a common house cat. They stand 20 to 23 inches high at the shoulder and are 30 to 35 inches in length. Weights vary from 10 to 40 pounds. Common foods include rabbits, squirrels, birds and rodents such as mice, voles and rats.
While seeing a bobcat can be scary, McGaggart says they poise no danger normally as they are often more scared of you. He added to give the cats space and don't approach or corner them.
