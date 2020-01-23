DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said the bodies of three men were found in a Danville home Thursday.
Police said they responded at 11 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Elm St. they found three men in the age range of 60 to 67 years old, each of whom was deceased.
Details about the condition of the men were not released, but police said the situation is treated as a homicide investigation.
Danville police, the Illinois State Crime Scene Unit and Vermilion County Coroner's Office are investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.