(WAND) - Bath & Body Works has announced all U.S. and Canada stores are temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
The company said the "extremely difficult" decision came as the situation involving the virus continued to develop and information was learned. CEO Andrew Meslow said the business is moving to prioritize inventory to online sales.
"We're working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," he said. "We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them."
Meslow added the company is supporting its associates with pay while they're home with their families. The business will also look for other ways to ease their concerns and "share our appreciation for all they've done".
"As a company, we're also working on additional ways to support those in need in our home office communities," Meslow said. "... I've never been prouder of how our team has stepped up to take care of each other and our customers. Thank you for putting your trust in Bath & Body Works. We're committed to earning it every day."