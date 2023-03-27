Body cam video released in elementary school shooting that left 3 children, 3 adults, suspect dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/WAND) - Three children, three adults, and the shooter who were all killed in a deadly shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tennessee have been identified.
>>Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Three students and three adults are dead according to Metro Nashville Police. The shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville, was shot and killed by police.
Police had previously reported they believed Hale was a teen but corrected that information to say she was 28.
Police said they believe Hale was a former student at the school.
Hale had been under care of a doctor for an emotional disorder, police confirmed Tuesday.
>>What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
The victims include:
- 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus
- 9-year-old William Kinney
- 61-year-old Cynthia Peak
- 61-year-old Mike Hill
- 60-year-old Katherine Koonce
>>Nashville school shooting victims include pastor's daughter
Peak was a substitute teacher.
Hill was a custodian.
Koonce was the Head of School at The Covenant School.
Police said none of the victims were specifically targeted.
The only other injury reported was an officer who was hurt by cut glass, police said. They said there are no other gunshot victims.
The private school teaches children from preschool through 6th grade.
Calls of an active shooter came in from the school at 10:13 a.m.
Fourteen minutes elapsed from the first 911 call to when the shooter was killed by police.
Police said Hale had two rifles and a handgun. They said she came into the school through a side entrance and went from the first floor up to the second floor.
Five officers heard gunfire from the second story when they arrived and immediately engaged the shooter. Two officers discharged their weapons. Hale was shot and killed by police.
MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were identified by police as the officers who fired on the active shooter.
Police raided Hale's home in Nashville. They said they found detailed maps of the school. They said they also found a manifesto left by Hale but did not release any details about that document.
Police Chief John Drake said officers found writings that detailed the plan to attack the school and potentially other locations. He said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe the shooter had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”
Officers said Hale gained entrance to the school by shooting through a door. Police said all doors to the school were locked.
As a private school, Covenant did not have a school resource officer on campus.
The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.
There are just over 200 students enrolled at the school.
WSMV reported that a preschool teacher at the school texted her husband during the incident while she was hiding in a closet with her students, "There is an active shooter in the school. Tell the children that I love them." WSMV confirmed that teacher did make it out safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.