BUFFALO, Ill (WAND) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal discovered a body in the debris of a home with extensive fire damage early Saturday morning.
Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a call for a structure fire in the 11000 block of Cass Road at 1:14 a.m. The caller indicated a home was engulfed in flames. Because of the damage left to the to the home after the fire was extinguished, it was unknown whether anyone was in the house.
The State Fire Marshal arrived on scene and found a body in the remnants of the home at 12:24 p.m. The Coroner's Office is on scene and an investigation is ongoing with the Coroner's Office, the Sheriff's Office, and the State Fire Marshal.
This is an ongoing investigation, WAND will update you with new details as they are released.
