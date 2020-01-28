PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A body that was found in the Illinois River in 2016 has finally been identified, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office and coroner announced.
The body previously just referred to as John Doe has been identified as John H. Frisch. Frisch would have been 56 when his torso was found in November 2016 in Schuyler County.
His cause of death was ruled blunt force head trauma.
Officials said his body was dismembered after his death and found in the Illinois River.
His skull was found in June 2017 on the shore of the Illinois River in Kingston Mines.
Detectives looked at every reported missing person in the United States to try and identify Frisch. They worked with DNA Doe Project and used forensic genealogy.
Finally, they were able to identify him through dental records from Hawaii.
Frisch had never been reported missing. However, he used addresses in Peoria and Hawaii throughout his life.