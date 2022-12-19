HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — A body was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School, causing the school to cancel all activities Friday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Hillsboro Police are collecting surveillance footage as part of the investigation.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story with the latest information.
