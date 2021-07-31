CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Champaign Coroner has identified the body found in a ditch by bicyclists in Champaign on Friday as 14-year-old Steven Butler III.
Through a joint investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and police department, 55-year-old Darryl Vandyke is the suspect in the death of Butler III.
Champaign Police arrested Vandyke early Friday morning in the 500 block of North Russell Street after executing a search warrant that found evidence at a private residence. Vandyke is being held on preliminary charges of First-Degree murder with bond set at two million dollars.
Champaign police were notified Butler III went missing Thursday evening before his body was found Friday morning by two bicyclists in the 3400 block of East Washington Street.
Vandyke was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
Although an arrest has been made, the Champaign Police Department says the investigation is on-going and you are asked to call them if you have any information.
