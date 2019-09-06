SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have recovered a body after a search for a missing kayaker.
That search on Lake Springfield became a recovery mission, firefighters said, after a witness in the area of the 1400 block of W. Lake Shore Drive said they had heard someone yelling for help. Authorities at first found a kayak with nobody in it.
When investigators believed they might have found the person Friday night, a dive team was sent out to confirm it. They were able to pull the body from the lake after 6 p.m.
While investigators have not yet identified the body, Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said the person fit a description from the witness.
The identity of the person they found is not yet public. Firefighters turned the investigation over to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and police.