URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office confirms with WAND News bicyclists found a body in a ditch in rural Urbana Friday morning.
The sheriff says they were called around 7:00 a.m. to the rural location located on East Washington Street, which is just east of High Cross Road.
The person was found in the ditch on the north side of the road.
As of 10:40 a.m. investigators were still on scene and are expected to be there into the afternoon.
The identify of the person found as not been released.
This is a developing story.
