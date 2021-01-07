MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said a body has been found in the Sangamon River and a recovery effort is underway.
Chief Deputy Ben Hollis with the Menard County Sheriff's Office said a kayaker discovered the body at 2:39 p.m. Thursday. This was below the Petersburg Dam and specifically on the east side of County Market in Petersburg.
Authorities do not know the age or gender of the person. It's unclear if this is suspicious, a missing person or some type of accident.
More to come.
