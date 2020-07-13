VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (WAND) - A body has been found at Lake Piru in California where "Glee" actress Naya River went missing.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Monday.
"The recovery is in progress," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. A news conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the lake.
Rivera went boating with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon and went missing.
The child was found sleeping alone on a pontoon boat.
He told police he and his mother were swimming and that he got back on the boat, but she did not.
The sheriff's office has said Rivera and her son were the only people on a boat.
Deputy Chris Dyer said there were no signs of foul play and they are calling the disappearance a "tragic accident."
Rivera starred in the Fox series “Glee” as cheerleader Santana Lopez.
