SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Springfield Friday morning.
The body was found in the 2000 block of East Converse St. around 10:45 a.m.
An officer told WAND News it is too early to tell what the cause of death was.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update it as more information becomes available.
