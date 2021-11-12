SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after a person was found shot and killed in a vehicle.
At about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, police said members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested a wanted person in the 1900 block of Cornell Ave. During that investigation, they observed a suspicious vehicle in the alley south of Cornell. The person was found in this vehicle.
On Friday, the Sangamon County Coroner identified that person as Derek J. Banker Barnett, 30, of Virden. Banker Barnett died from a gunshot wound.
His death is under investigation by Sangamon County Coroner and Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with information about this crime, other crimes or wanted fugitives should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311. To stay anonymous, Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)788-8427.
