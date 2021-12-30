DIETERICH, Ill. (WAND)- The Dieterich Fire Department found a deceased man inside a burning residence, Thursday morning.
According to officials, at approximately 9:13 a.m. on December 30, the Dieterich Fire Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Abbott EMS received a call of a structure fire in rural Dieterich, Illinois.
Upon arrival they found the residence fully engulfed on the first level. Seven other local fire departments also responded to the mutual aid request.
Officials say, after the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased individual on the first level of the residence.
That individual was later identified as Jason Baughman, 48 who was staying at the residence.
The Effingham County Coroner’s office was called to respond to the scene along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Dieterich Fire Chief Ross Martin reports that the house did not have power, running water or any working utilities, however, propane and other auxiliary fuel sources were located at the residence.
Baughman was transported to HSHS St. Anthony morgue in Effingham.
Authorities say toxicology samples were taken and sent for testing.
After further investigation officials believe no foul play was involved and the death appears to be of an accidental nature. The investigation is continuing pending by the Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
