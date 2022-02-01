SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities discovered a body Tuesday evening in Springfield, Sangamon County law enforcement said.
The body of a white female was found at 4:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Robbins Road. A detective found clothing in the grass near a sidewalk and left her car to investigate, then discovered the body.
The Sangamon County coroner responded to the area. They discovered no apparent trauma, but exposure to the elements made this difficult to determine.
Deputies said the body was found in Springfield city limits. Due to the discovery being by the sheriff's office, they coordinated with Springfield police and it was determined the sheriff's office would handle the case.
