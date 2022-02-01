Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.