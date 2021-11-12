(WAND)- Indiana State Police found the body of a missing 1-year-old from Wheeling, IL, in a water retention pond off the expressway of Interstate 80.
Jacklyn A. Dobbs was reported missing Thursday morning after police found the body of 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy, Dobb's mother while conducting a wellness check.
An autopsy was performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner Thursday morning found Murphy died of asphyxiation strangulation.
Wheeling Police sent out an endangered missing person advisory and began searching for Dobbs and the vehicle they believed she had been last seen in, a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.
NBC Chicago reported, authorities found a child's body in a pond in northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon. The body has since been identified as 1-year-old Jacklyn Angel Dobbs, per Lake County Coroner.
According to authorities, police established a person of interest in the case based off of video evidence, however, both that person and the vehicle were located in Missouri, the child was nowhere to be found. The 1-year-old was instead found later in Indiana.
Police have not released the identity of the person of interest, but say the person "had a previous relationship" with Murphy, though he is not the child's father.
Dobbs autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.
