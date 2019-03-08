HARRISBURG, Ill. (WAND) – The body of a missing Illinois woman has been recovered.
State police say a search team found 19-year-old Harrisburg woman Brooke S. Naylor at about 5:40 p.m. Friday. Her body was in rural Gallatin County at a location south of Pot Hole Lane.
Investigators say Naylor was last seen on March 3. They found her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop at a location halfway between Illinois Route 142 and Route 1.
An autopsy is scheduled for Naylor on Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.
“The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search,” ISP said in a press release. “No further information will be disseminated at this time.”