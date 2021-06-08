GIRARD, Ill. (WAND)- Macoupin County ends the search for a 62-year-old missing man after finding him deceased.
According to the Macoupin County Sheriffs Office, Randy Kahl, went missing from the 100 block of W. Mill St. in Girard as of June 1.
Kahl was reported last seen leaving his residence in Girard and did not return.
Police say Kahl was reported to be very ill and disappeared without taking his cell phone or any ID with him.
Kahl was located deceased just north of Girard around 10 a.m. on June 4 by members of a search team.
