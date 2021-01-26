DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A body was found and pulled from Lake Decatur Sunday night.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a body being found around 9 p.m.
The case was handed over to Decatur Police.
The body is that of a 32-year-old Decatur resident. His identity has not been released.
It was found near the 5900 block of Apollo Drive.
Police are not releasing any other information at this time.
WAND News will keep you updated on this story both on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.