SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The body of a Mattoon man was recovered from Lake Shelbyville Sunday morning.
70-year-old Donald E. Pygott was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. Later that evening, investigators at the scene say he was found dead in Lake Shelbyville.
The Shelbyville County Sheriff's office, Coroner's office and the IDNR Conservation Police are assisting in the investigation according to ISP.
There is no further information at this time as detectives are actively investigating the incident.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.
WAND News will continue to provide updates on this developing story as we learn more information.
