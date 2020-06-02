SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teen whose body was pulled from a pond in Rochester has been identified.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the individual who was pulled from a pond near the 6600 block of Minder Road Monday as Devon W. Mikuleza, 18, of Rochester.
He was pronounced dead at 8:15pm at the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and the death in still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, first responders were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. to the call of missing swimmer at a pond.
The caller and Mikuleza were fishing when the victim attempted to swim across the pond when the accident happened.
