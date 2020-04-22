CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The body of a missing man was pulled from Kaufman Lake on Wednesday morning, according to the Champaign Police Department.
A person was out walking around 10:30 a.m. when they believe they saw a body about 15 feet from the shore. It's not clear how the man died. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup said the person was identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Wallace, who was reported missing by his family on April 10.
Wallace was from Chicago, police said Wallace arrived in Champaign on April 9 to visit family. He left that Thursday and was later seen walking west after leaving a business in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue.
The death is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Champaign Police Department.