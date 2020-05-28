RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A body has been recovered from the Sangamon River after crews spent several days searching the river.
The body was recovered around 11 a.m., according to the Riverton Fire Department. The body was about 5,000 feet down stream from where the man was suspected to have jumped in.
Police were called to Wheeland Park in Riverton at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a man's personal belongings on the shore.
Sangamon County Rescue Squad, the Riverton Fire Department and conservation police were involved in the search.
The body has been turned over to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office. They are attempting to identify the person and notify next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner’s Office at a later date, once the investigation is complete.
No other details have been released at this time.
