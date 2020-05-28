RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A body that was recovered from the Sangamon River after crews spent several days searching the river has been identified.
The body was identified as 55-year-old Larry Noblin of Springfield.
Noblin's body was recovered around 11 a.m., according to the Riverton Fire Department. The body was about 5,000 feet down stream from where the man was suspected to have jumped in.
Police were called to Wheeland Park in Riverton at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a man's personal belongings on the shore.
Sangamon County Rescue Squad, the Riverton Fire Department and conservation police were involved in the search.
Noblin's body was turned over to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy showed a preliminary cause of death as drowning. Noblin's body showed no trauma or signs of an altercation.
However, the manner of death will be classified after the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.