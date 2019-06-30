JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The body of missing boater James Ingram was recovered from Jacksonville Lake on Saturday.
Officials say the 44-year-old of Manchester went missing on Friday. They say Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene when his body was found on Saturday.
Several agencies responded to help recover Ingram including Watters Sonar Team, Hillsboro Fire Department Dive Team, the Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Dive Team, IDNR, and Morgan County EMA.
Officials tell WAND News no foul play is suspected in Ingram's death, but an official cause of death will come after an autopsy.
Lake Jacksonville is now back open for boat traffic