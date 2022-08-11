LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND)- The boil order that was been issued for the Long Creek Township has been lifted.
According to Macon County Emergency Alert System, the boil order was lifted on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Township officials said nearly 3,000 customers were under the boil order.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
