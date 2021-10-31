FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Forsyth is under a boil order
The village said it went into effect at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The village said crews are working around the clock and will be utilizing water from Decatur.
The boil order will run at least until tomorrow.
