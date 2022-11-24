LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice.
The following areas are under the notice:
- North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104.
- South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette
Morgan County Emergency Management said the boil order is "due to the overwhelming work put into fixing the most recent water main break."
The water pressure has been restored but the county has asked customers to conserve water in order to let the system recover. The following actions were recommended by the county.
Actions that are not allowed:
- Washing cars, decks, houses, sidewalks, garages, or any other outside structures
- Topping off or filling hot tubs
Allowed actions:
- Showers
- Restroom services
- Drinking water
- Laundry
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.