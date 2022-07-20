DAWSON, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Dawson is under a boil order effective immediately.
The Village of Dawson Treasurer, Jody Prytherch announced that any resident East of the New Water Plant at 8735 Mechanicsburg Rd, Dawson Il 62520, will be affected.
Which includes East of the Sangamon River to North Tower Rd.
The boil order will remain in affect until further notice
