POTOMAC, Ill. (WAND) - A boil order is in place for part of the Village of Potomac.
The boil order applies to the north east section of the town, Grant St., May St., and Lane St. from State St. to North St. until further notice.
The boil order is necessary due to a water main break.
It is in effect until further notice.
