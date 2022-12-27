JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- As of 11am Tuesday December 27th, 2022, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville.
Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management announced the following City of Jacksonville customers are under the boil order until further notice.
- Doolin St between E Oak St to E Walnut St.
Any questions please contact City of Jacksonville: 217-479-4600 or Jacksonville/Morgan County Emergency Management 217-479-4616 or esda@jacksonvilleil.com.
