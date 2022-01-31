LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to its Lincoln service area.
Officials say the order comes after a 12-inch water main break in Lincoln, that resulted in a drop in water pressure.
According to Illinois American Water, anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.
This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations.
Customers in Illinois American Water’s Lincoln District should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking, yet water for bathing, washing and other common uses is okay.
“Our team is working on repairs to the water main break. We are working as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Nathan Pennisi, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water’s Lincoln District.
For more information about boil water orders please visit Illinois American Water's Lincoln District website.
