Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.