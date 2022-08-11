LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND)- A boil order has been issued for the Long Creek Township.
Township officials say nearly 3,000 customers will be effected under the boil order, and are unclear as to when the the order will be lifted.
Officials suggest the safest route is to drink bottled water or juices, and if you have to use water, it must be boiled vigorously for at least five minutes. Water to make ice, brush teeth, or wash dishes also must be boiled.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
