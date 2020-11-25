ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Athens is under a boil order until at least Monday, city officials said.
An alert on the city's website said a water main break happened on Hickory Street. It has been repaired and officials have restored water service to the southeast portion of the city.
The city put in place a boil order for people in the area of Little Street east of South Main Street. The order will be in place until last least Monday due to Thanksgiving and testing facilities being closed.
