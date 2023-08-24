MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) —The Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued a boil order notice for a portion of their district on Thursday, August 24th at 9 a.m.
The affected area is North side of Dupage St. and a small portion of Randolph St. in Mahomet.
The order will remain in effect for 36 hours.
Detailed instructions for cooking, cleaning, and performing other activities during a boil order can be found on the CDC's website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.