MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Moultrie County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, and until further notice.
The Moultrie County Rural Public Water District issued the order for the area west of Sullivan to Wilborn Creek Rd. going North to Souther Rd. and including Elim Springs Subdivision.
