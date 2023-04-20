BISMARCK, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order that has been in effect since Tuesday was lifted in the Village of Bismarck on Thursday afternoon.
Residents can resume normal consumption of water.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 3:37 pm
