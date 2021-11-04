FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Officials have lifted a boil order for Forsyth on Thursday.
As of 2 p.m., the Environmental Protection Agency had lifted the order for water customers of Forsyth.
Forsyth Administrator Jill Applebee originally said a boil order was lifted in both Forsyth and Oreana, but later corrected her statement to say the lifted order only affects Forsyth. Oreana is still under a boil order Thursday.
Applebee added leaders appreciated the patience of the public during this time.
