DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bomb squad is responding to Decatur Fire Station 1 Wednesday afternoon after an unknown item was handed in to responders.
Decatur police said a person was cleaning out their home and found an item that they can't identify. The item was then brought to the fire station. It's unclear what exactly this item might be.
Officers responded to the station, located at 1415 N. Water St., to secure the area and keep people away. Authorities called the University of Illinois Bomb Squad to investigate.
WAND News is working to learn more. This is a developing story.
