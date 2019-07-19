TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of shooting two people in Taylorville.
40-year-old Nathan Howell is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges.
According to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday close to the residence of 1259 N. 1250 E. Road in Taylorville. Two people were shot and hospitalized.
Howell initially faced a charge of unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon. He remains in custody at the Christian County Jail after appearing in court by video Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 at 11 a.m.